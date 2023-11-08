icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Nov, 2023
Chemical plant in US explodes (PHOTO, VIDEO)

One person was injured and nearby communities locked down after a blast in Texas
Chemical plant in US explodes (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Smoke fills the sky from a chemical plant fire in Shepherd, Texas on November 8, 2023. ©  XTRK via AP

A plant making chemical solvents in southern Texas exploded and caught fire on Wednesday, prompting nearby communities to shelter in place to avoid potentially toxic fumes. A nearby school was evacuated. 

The explosion took place at Sound Resource Solutions in Shepherd, a community of 2,000 residents about 60 miles (100 km) northeast of Houston. 

One person suffered “minor burns” and is being treated at a local hospital, while 40 or so other employees made it to safety, company president Geoff Harfield told reporters. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

San Jacinto County officials initially ordered everyone within a five-mile (eight-kilometer) radius to shelter in place, but later reduced it to one mile. A private school located on the same road as the company was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show clouds of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

 

Officials in neighboring Polk County warned residents to close all windows and turn off their air conditioners, noting that the smoke was heading up US Highway 59 towards the city of Livingston.

While it was not known which chemicals may have been released by the fire, the plant makes “solvents for glue and paint remover” that are known to have “acute toxicity, carcinogenicity and reproductive toxicity” and could cause serious eye damage and skin irritation, as well as lung and organ damage if inhaled, Polk County said. 

 

Nature's call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India's age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE

