Mexican Congress hears evidence of ‘non-human beings’ during UFO session

“Three-fingered mummies” previously displayed to officials are “real,” scientists have stated

Scientists have told the Mexican Congress that analysis of mummified remains purported to be evidence of non-human life has shown them to be authentic. However, experts declined to indicate if they believed the samples, which were initially presented to the legislature in September, were extraterrestrial in origin.

Journalist and self-proclaimed UFO expert Jaime Maussan first presented the diminutive humanoid figures to the lower chamber of the Mexican Congress two months ago, claiming they had been found in Peru. In his presentation to lawmakers, Maussan stated they were evidence of “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

“They’re real,” Roger Zuniga, an anthropologist from the San Luis Gonzaga National University, told Reuters on the sidelines of Tuesday’s three-hour legislative session discussing the three-fingered mummified specimens.

“There was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings,” he said, adding that scientists had closely studied five similar samples over a four-year period.

Zuniga also presented the Mexican Congress with a letter signed by 11 researchers from the university who had reached the same conclusion. However, it stressed that they were not concluding the mummified remains to be “extraterrestrial.”

Dr. Daniel Mendoza, who also participated in Tuesday’s session, presented X-rays and photographic imagery of the samples, referring to them as “non-human beings.” Maussan claimed that as they do not possess lungs or ribs, the corpses are indicative of a “new species.”

September’s presentation provoked widespread scrutiny online and was speculated to be a hoax after it emerged that Maussan had made a similar claim in 2017. In that instance, analysis showed the samples to be “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin.”

Asked about previous samples, Zuniga said they were probably fakes. However, he added that the remains he and his colleagues studied more recently were very real and had at one point been living organisms.

Sergio Gutierrez, a congressman from Mexico’s ruling Morena party, said the evidence shown during Tuesday’s session proves that the country’s officials should release all the information it has on UFOs, now more formally known as UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

Maussan, though, admitted that his view of the samples differs somewhat from the scientific consensus. “None of the scientists say [the study results] prove that they are extraterrestrials, but I go further,” he said.