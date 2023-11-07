icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
7 Nov, 2023 12:50
HomeWorld News

EU leader warns of ‘Putin lookalike’ parade in Europe

Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu’s comments come amid concerns about Ukraine “fatigue” in the West
EU leader warns of ‘Putin lookalike’ parade in Europe
Russian Matryoshka wooden dolls decorated with images of President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at the Christmas fair on Red Square on December 18, 2017. ©  Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP

European countries must not waver in their support for Kiev because Ukraine’s defeat could spawn copycats of Russian President Vladimir Putin among politicians in the EU, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has warned.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Monday, Ciolacu vowed that Bucharest would continue its “multi-dimensional support” for Kiev, even despite the fatigue of the conflict and the potential adverse political ramifications of such an approach.

“These political costs are less important than the precedent a Russian victory would create,” he stressed, pointing at what he called a surging popular support for right-wing and populist parties across the continent.

“Can you imag[ine] how many Putin lookalikes we would get among certain populist European politicians?” he asked.

He lamented that EU leaders are struggling to reach a consensus on Ukraine’s accession to the bloc, given the stance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his newly-elected Slovak counterpart Robert Fico. Ciolacu also warned that the EU Parliament elections scheduled for June 2024 may bring “more extremist voices in[to] the assembly,” which he said “would create a bigger vulnerability” within the bloc.

New German ‘peace party’ already third most popular – poll
Read more
New German ‘peace party’ already third most popular – poll

In recent months, Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy, has repeatedly criticized the EU’s Ukraine policy while refusing to supply arms to Kiev and denouncing sanctions against Moscow as detrimental to the bloc’s economy.

This approach is in many regards shared by Fico, who ran on a campaign slogan of “not a single round” to Ukraine – a promise his party kept after its election victory last month. Both countries have also opposed the EU’s €50 billion ($53.4 billion) assistance package to Ukraine.

While some Western media have branded both Orban and Fico as “pro-Russian,” Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed the notion, suggesting that the label is being applied to those leaders who tend to “think about their nation’s sovereignty… [and] defend the interests of their country.” 

A number of Western politicians have also voiced concern about growing fatigue with the Ukraine conflict. This sentiment was made public when right-wing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni admitted in a phone call with Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus earlier this month that European leaders are “tired” of the hostilities, adding that “we [are] near the moment in which everybody understands that we need a way out.”

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate change blame game
0:00
25:54
Unhealthy attitudes? Ishwar Gilada, Infectious diseases expert
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies