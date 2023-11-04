Police responding to hostage crisis at German airport

The transport hub in Hamburg has been shut down after an armed man drove his car through the gate

An armed man drove a vehicle through a gate at Hamburg airport in northern Germany on Saturday night, prompting a lockdown and cancellation of all takeoffs and landings.

The suspect has at least one child in the car and is currently in contact with police, who are describing the incident as a “static hostage situation.”

“We have good contact with the perpetrator,” a police spokeswoman told German media. She added that the man is speaking Turkish.

Police spokesman Thomas Gerbert said earlier that the man had rammed his vehicle through the gate at around 8 pm local time. His car then reportedly stopped on the tarmac.

The man then threw two Molotov cocktails out of the car, without causing any damage, Gerbert said. According to newspaper Die Welt, the man twice fired a pistol into the air. Other reports said that he also has explosives.

The man’s wife had previously contacted the police, reporting a possible kidnapping of a child.

An anti-terrorism unit has arrived to the scene.