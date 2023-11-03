Ally teases Biden with beach invitation

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
3 Nov, 2023 20:11
The Dominican president invited his US counterpart to Punta Cana in 2025
FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sit under an umbrella at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, August 2, 2023. ©  Jim WATSON / AFP

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic put his US counterpart Joe Biden in hot water this week, advertising a Caribbean resort to the American leader known for spending a lot of time at the beach.

During a photo op at the White House on Thursday, Abinader said he was looking forward to the 2025 Summit of the Americas, “where we will continue to develop the bonds of security, prosperity and democracy that bind us together.”

“And that summit will be in Punta Cana, so you’ll have time to be on the beach,” Abinader added.

Punta Cana is on the island nation’s Coconut Coast, home to many lavish resorts along the 30-kilometer stretch of sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Abinader’s friendly quip turned into an embarrassment for Biden, however, as the American public assumed the Dominican president was mocking the US leader over his propensity for beach breaks.

According to an estimate by a Republican outfit in May, Biden had spent 40% of his presidency on vacation, mainly at his residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. His most recent trip was in October, after the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war, prompting rapper ‘50 Cent’ to call the president out in a viral social media post.

“We got some real sh*t going on out here Joe,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “What’s the plan, to get a tan and chill? Come on now.” 

The Summit of the Americas was started by US President Bill Clinton in 1994, “to promote economic growth and prosperity throughout the Americas based on shared democratic values.” The most recent one was held in California in 2022. 

Abinader and Biden also discussed the security situation in Haiti, which shares an island with the Dominican Republic. The US leader thanked the Dominican president for his support of Ukraine, according to the White House’s readout of their meeting.

