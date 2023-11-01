icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
1 Nov, 2023 00:09
HomeWorld News

South American state cuts ties with Israel over Gaza conflict

Bolivia has alleged “crimes against humanity” against the Palestinians
South American state cuts ties with Israel over Gaza conflict
FILE PHOTO: A church in La Paz, Bolivia. ©  Getty Images

The government of Bolivia announced on Tuesday it was severing diplomatic relations with Israel due to its military operation in Gaza and alleged war crimes against the Palestinians.

“Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a press conference, as quoted by AP.

Acting Foreign Minister Maria Nela Prada accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity” against the Palestinians in Gaza, calling on the Israeli government to “cease attacks in the Gaza Strip that have already resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and the forced displacement of Palestinians.”

She also demanded the end to the Israeli blockade of Gaza that “prevents the entry of food, water and other essential elements for life,” in violation of international humanitarian law.

Top UN official resigns over body’s failure to stop ‘genocide’ of Palestinians
Read more
Top UN official resigns over body’s failure to stop ‘genocide’ of Palestinians

The move follows President Luis Arce’s meeting on Monday with the Palestinian ambassador in La Paz, Mahmoud Elalwani. 

Bolivia has severed relations with Israel on account of Gaza once before, in 2009, under the rule of President Evo Morales. Diplomatic relations were re-established by the pro-US government that ousted Morales in 2019, and remained even after the former president’s party – led by Arce – returned to power in late 2020. 

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, Morales criticized the government for taking three years to break off relations with Israel again, and doing so only under popular pressure. 

“This is not enough, Bolivia must declare Israel a terrorist state and file a complaint with the International Criminal Court,” added the former president, who announced last month he would challenge Arce for the office in 2025.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the October 7 incursion by the Palestinian militant group, which claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis, including many civilians. Gaza officials have said that more than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air and artillery strikes in the weeks since.

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The definition of racism
0:00
25:11
State of rage? Amal Abou Zeid, former member of the Lebanese Parliament
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies