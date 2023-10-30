icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
30 Oct, 2023 19:13
HomeWorld News

FIFA bans kissing Spanish football executive

Luis Rubiales has been barred from the sport for three years for his “non-consensual” display of affection with a female player
FIFA bans kissing Spanish football executive
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales speaks at a February 14 press event in Madrid. © Getty Images / Oscar J. Barroso

Former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has been banned from the sport for three years by FIFA, which blasted him for violating its rules of “decent conduct” when he planted an allegedly unwanted kiss on a star female player.

The football governing body found that Rubiales breached article 13 of its disciplinary code when he kissed Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s national team won the Women’s World Cup in August. “FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld,” the association said on Monday in a statement announcing its ruling.

The decision comes more than a month after Rubiales resigned as RFEF chief amid the scandal, even as he continued to maintain that the controversial kiss was consensual. FIFA imposed a 90-day suspension on the executive in August, barring him from participating in football-related activities at the international or national level, pending the results of its investigation.

Spanish football star files criminal complaint over kiss scandal
Read more
Spanish football star files criminal complaint over kiss scandal

Hermoso, who filed a criminal complaint against Rubiales last month, claimed that she felt “vulnerable” and like a “victim of assault” when the RFEF president kissed her on the World Cup victor’s podium in Sydney. She called his behavior “sexist, impulsive, out of place and non-consensual.”

FIFA said its ruling is subject to appeal, and Rubiales has ten days in which to lodge an objection. The association’s disciplinary code prohibits players and officials from actions that violate the principles of “fair play, loyalty and integrity.” Such violations include insulting a person through offensive gestures or language, as well as behaving in a way that “brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

A Spanish judge issued a restraining order against Rubiales last month, prohibiting him from coming within 200 meters of Hermoso, the leading all-time women’s football scorer in the country’s history.

READ MORE: Sexism scandal soccer boss faces high-court action

 

 

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Profile of a neocon: Victoria Nuland
0:00
26:40
Gaza bloodbath: Israel is in a strategic mess – Sir Lawrence Freedman
0:00
29:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies