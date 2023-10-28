US jets intercept civilian plane near Biden’s residence

The no-fly zone violator was escorted to a nearby airport in Delaware

An unspecified civilian aircraft violated restricted airspace north of Wilmington, Delaware, close to the residence of US President Joe Biden on Saturday, the United States Secret Service has announced.

“As a precaution, assets were scrambled to intercept and the civilian aircraft safely landed at a nearby airport,” the Secret Service’s chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The incident took place shortly after 2pm on Saturday, while President Biden was at his Wilmington home, but according to security officials, there were “no impacts to the protectee’s movements.”

Nevertheless, the Secret Service launched a probe into the incident, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Back in June, US Air Force F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a rogue private aircraft that flew over Washington, DC and crashed into mountains in Virginia. That incident was reportedly caused by a sudden loss of cabin pressurization, which incapacitated the flight crew members.