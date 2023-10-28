icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
28 Oct, 2023 15:22
HomeWorld News

US congressman pleads not guilty to ten felonies amid expulsion threat

George Santos, a New York Republican who faked his resume to get elected, faces charges of identity theft and fraud
US congressman pleads not guilty to ten felonies amid expulsion threat
©  Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker

Republican congressman George Santos pleaded not guilty to charges including identity theft, embezzlement and wire fraud on Friday at the US District Court in Central Islip, New York. The New York representative is facing potential expulsion from the House of Representatives as soon as next week.  

Santos, who became the first openly gay Republican elected to the House in 2022, was charged earlier this month with stealing campaign donors’ identities and running up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges on their credit cards.  

He was also accused of embezzling funds from his company and working with his former campaign manager – who has already pleaded guilty to her part in the alleged crime – to falsify campaign donation records in order to qualify for financial support from the Republican Party.  

Scandal-plagued US congressman accused of masterminding fraud scheme
Read more
Scandal-plagued US congressman accused of masterminding fraud scheme

Santos had already been indicted in May on 13 federal charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House. Among other claims, he was accused of setting up a phony company to solicit “campaign contributions” that he diverted to personal expenses, including designer clothing.  

Following his second indictment earlier this month, the embattled representative insisted that he still planned to run for reelection in 2024 despite his legal troubles, vowing to fight the charges “until the bitter end.” 

Fellow New York Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito introduced a resolution on Thursday to expel Santos from Congress. The freshman congressman is “not fit to serve his constituents as a United States representative,” D’Esposito stated, mentioning Santos’ bogus claims about his and his family’s connections to “major events, including the Holocaust, 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the Pulse nightclub shooting,” as well as the mounting criminal charges against him.  

The measure was co-sponsored by four other congressmen and is expected to be voted on as early as next week. In response, Santos issued several “points of clarification” in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, stressing that he was not resigning and was entitled to due process.  

Newly minted House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson appeared to agree during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, in which Johnson, citing the Republicans’ “razor-thin majority” in Congress, affirmed that “George Santos is due due process.”  

 Santos’ career in Congress has been dogged by revelations that he largely fictionalized his personal and political history – from his professional resume to his religious heritage and his criminal record – only to sail into a contested House seat without so much as a cursory fact-check from the Democratic opposition. He has admitted to “embellishing” his biography but has denied all wrongdoing.

Top stories

RT Features

Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza-Israel conflict
0:00
28:4
A never ending mystery: Havana Syndrome
0:00
26:53
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies