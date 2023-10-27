icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
27 Oct, 2023 14:12
HomeWorld News

First Southeast Asian country plans to legalize gay marriage

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he will press for reforms on prostitution and sex changes
First Southeast Asian country plans to legalize gay marriage
Participants march in a gay pride Parade in Bangkok, Thailand, June 4, 2023 ©  AP / Sakchai Lalit

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will introduce a bill next week to legalize same-sex marriage, a move that would make Thailand the first country in the region to do so. Both Thavisin and his opponents have promised to expand LGBTQ rights.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Thavisin said his cabinet would debate the marriage equality bill next week. If the cabinet gives its approval, the bill will be brought before parliament in December, a spokesman for the prime minister told the Bangkok Post.

“I see this as important in order for society to be more equal,” Thavisin stated, adding that he would follow the marriage bill with two more pieces of legislation; one allowing transgender people to change their gender on official documents, and another legalizing prostitution. 

The marriage equality bill will likely face little opposition in parliament. Thavisin’s 11-party coalition supports the legislation, as does opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s eight-party alliance, which promised to introduce a similar bill after winning the most seats in this May’s general election, but failing to form a government. 

India’s Supreme Court refuses to back gay marriage
Read more
India’s Supreme Court refuses to back gay marriage

Thailand is home to a thriving gay subculture, with this year’s Bangkok Pride parade drawing more than 50,000 participants. However, the country’s laws are conservative, and do not recognize civil unions or cohabitation between same-sex couples.

Similarly, prostitution is illegal, despite the fact that sex is sold openly in Thai bars and on tourist drags; and the government does not recognize sex changes, even though there are almost 315,000 transgender people living in Thailand.

None of Thailand’s neighboring countries recognize same-sex marriage or unions, with homosexuality punishable by imprisonment in both Malaysia and Myanmar. Only two countries in all of Asia – Taiwan and Nepal – grant same-sex couples the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

In his post on Thursday, Thavisin said he had also “ordered the establishment of a working committee to advance gender equality issues,” and would push for Thailand to host the 2028 World Pride festival.

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies