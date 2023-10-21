icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Staffers cry hypocrisy over EU commission chief’s Gaza policy – media

More than 800 European officials have reportedly accused Ursula von der Leyen of “double standards”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Washington, DC, October 20, 2023. ©  Alex Wong / Getty Images / AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is turning a blind eye to Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza, hundreds of EU staffers wrote in a letter circulating within the bloc’s institutions, The Irish Times reported on Friday. 

The European Commission is giving a “free hand to the acceleration and legitimacy of a war crime in the Gaza Strip,” the letter signed by 842 people states. It was reportedly circulated among diplomats and staffers at the Commission and other EU bodies.

While the missive opens with a condemnation of Hamas’ attack on Israel earlier this month, it follows with an “equally strong” condemnation of what the writers describe as “the disproportionate reaction by the Israeli government against 2.3 million Palestinian civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip,” accusing von der Leyen of a “double standard.” 

The letter claims she “completely ignored” Israel’s blockade stopping water and fuel from reaching Gaza while noting she described an “identical act” by Russia as “terror.” 

Moscow had been striking power grids in Ukraine since late 2022, insisting that they were being used to power the Ukrainian military. Moscow also said the strikes were a retaliation against attacks on Russian soil, most notably the bombing on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022. 

In a letter to von der Leyen, the signatories reportedly arguing that she had unconditionally backed Israel without consultations with EU member states, while others suggested it was incumbent upon Brussels to use its influence to push for a peaceful settlement to the decades-old conflict and demand the reimposition of “basic human rights and international law” in Palestine.

One diplomat who signed said they were “embarrassed” by von der Leyen’s belligerent tone, lamenting her abandonment of “the values on which the EU was built.” 

“As a European, I do not want any war crimes supported in my name,” another signatory wrote.

Von der Leyen had the Israeli flag projected onto the European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels and reiterated her support for the country when meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week. She later stated that “Israel’s right to defend itself against the Hamas terrorists” must be conducted “in full respect of international humanitarian law.” 

