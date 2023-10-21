Biden leading Americans to WWIII – Trump 

The US is in danger due to the president’s sheer incompetence, the Republican frontrunner has said

America is sleepwalking into a new global conflict because President Joe Biden has no idea where he is steering the country, his predecessor Donald Trump has said.

Writing on Truth Social on Saturday, the 45th US president stated that “we are heading to World War III because of grossly incompetent leadership, headed by a President that doesn’t have a clue.”

However, Trump mockingly praised Biden for joining Truth Social, a right-wing platform that he founded after he was banned on Facebook and Twitter (now known as X) in 2021 following the attack on the US Capitol in Washington. “Congratulations Joe, at least, on that!” he quipped.

The Biden presidential campaign opened a Truth Social account called Biden-Harris HQ with a banner image reading “Malarkey ends here” earlier this week. Writing on X, the president’s team said they did that “mostly because we thought it would be very funny.”

“Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” the campaign wrote in its first post on the platform.

Trump, who is considered the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has repeatedly criticized Biden over his foreign policy decisions, most notably on Ukraine, warning that arms shipments to Kiev could trigger a global conflict.

Earlier this year, the ex-US president also suggested that if he “were president, the Russia/Ukraine war would never have happened.” He also argued that even if it did, he “would be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours.”

Commenting on these remarks, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Trump was “not far away from the truth” in the sense that the US, which emerged as Kiev’s key backer, could have quickly put an end to the conflict.