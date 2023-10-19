icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
19 Oct, 2023 17:56
HomeWorld News

Taliban requests Belt and Road membership

Afghanistan’s government wants to join Chinese-led infrastructure initiatives
Taliban requests Belt and Road membership
FILE PHOTO: A high-speed train on the Jakarta — Bandung VSM railway in Indonesia, a major Belt and Road Initiative project ©  Wikipedia

The Taliban government of Afghanistan has asked for membership in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and will send a technical team to China to negotiate access, its acting commerce minister said on Thursday.

“We requested China to allow us to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative,” Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters. The corridor is a major part of the BRI, China’s major infrastructure undertaking in Asia that seeks to facilitate international trade and commerce.

An Afghan technical team will go to China to “better understand” the remaining obstacles to joining the initiative, Azizi said, without giving any additional specifics.

Kabul sent a delegation to the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, which wrapped up on Wednesday. Afghanistan was among the 35 countries that signed an agreement on the digital economy and green development on the sidelines of the summit.

“China, which invests all over the world, should also invest in Afghanistan... we have everything they need, such as lithium, copper and iron,” Azizi told Reuters. “Afghanistan is now, more than ever, ready for investment.”

Afghanistan shaken by another powerful earthquake
Read more
Afghanistan shaken by another powerful earthquake

Several Chinese companies already operate in Afghanistan, mainly in the field of mineral extraction. The Metallurgical Corp. of China Ltd (MCC) has been negotiating with the Taliban about setting up a major copper mine.

“The Chinese company has made a huge investment, and we support them,” said Azizi, explaining that the talks have experienced delays because the mine would be located near a historical site.

China appointed a new ambassador to Kabul last month, becoming the first country to do so after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The previous, US-backed government had surrendered without much of a fight even before the last American troops left Afghanistan. 

The US has since frozen $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds stored at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Another $2 billion kept in the UK, Germany, the UAE, and several other countries was frozen as well.

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of movies
0:00
29:12
CrossTalk: Nakba 2.0
0:00
24:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies