Pro-Palestinian protesters invade US Capitol

The demonstrators demanded that the US push Israel and Hamas toward a ceasefire

Scores of pro-Palestinian protesters staged a sit-in protest in the US Capitol on Wedensday, demanding that the US back a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Police arrested multiple demonstrators who refused to leave the building.



The protesters broke away from a larger demonstration on the National Mall and sat on the floor in the House Office Building, as a ring of police looked on. Chanting “ceasefire now,” the protesters held banners reading “let Gaza live” and “not in our name.”

Shortly after the protest began, Capitol Police warned the crowd to disperse, before moving in and detaining those who refused to comply. Police said that 100 people were arrested.





NOW - Pro-Palestine crowd inside and outside the U.S. Capitol.pic.twitter.com/n844w7zVyb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 18, 2023

The demonstration was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, which claimed that more than 350 people, including 24 rabbis, took part. Outside, the group claimed that up to 10,000 people marched “to challenge the Israeli government's ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”

Israel’s air campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza entered its twelfth day on Wednesday. Launched in response to a large-scale attack on Israel by Hamas, the Israeli response has left nearly 3,500 Palestinians dead and more than 12,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

