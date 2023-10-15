icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
15 Oct, 2023 19:28
HomeWorld News

Iran a ‘Nazi regime’ – Israel

Iran’s support for Hamas makes it culpable in last Saturday’s attack, Israel’s envoy to the UN says
Iran a ‘Nazi regime’ – Israel
Israel's Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan speaks to reporters during a stakeout before the United Nations Security Council on October 8, 2023 in New York City © Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, has said in an interview with Iranian media that the current administration in Tehran is exhibiting behavior similar to that of Nazi Germany.

“The Ayatollah regime today is exactly like the Nazi regime during World War Two,” Erdan said on Saturday, in an interview with the London-based media organization Iran International. He added: “The world needs to understand that they should be presented with a credible military threat, as they pose an immediate threat to all of us.”

Some 1,300 people, most of whom were civilians, died in the ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ operation early last Saturday when large numbers of Hamas militia entered Israel after firing a barrage of rockets into its territory. The incident is being called the biggest loss of Jewish lives in a single day since the Holocaust.

Reports also indicated that Hamas fighters captured about 150 people as hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have both indicated that they believe Iran to bear some responsibility for the attack.

Israel has responded to the Hamas attack with a bombardment of Gaza by airstrikes and artillery which has caused thousands of injuries and devastated large sections of the enclave’s infrastructure. About 2,300 Palestinians are reported to have died.

Iranian women lead the fight against a vicious propaganda war
Read more
Iranian women lead the fight against a vicious propaganda war

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has denied that Tehran had any formal involvement in the Hamas operation, despite having expressed strong support for Hamas.

However, Erdan told Iran International that Hamas leaders have publicly expressed gratitude to Tehran for providing weapons and funding, which he said negates any requirement for Iran’s direct involvement in the attack to be proven.

“The situation in Gaza is under the responsibility of Hamas, which has been oppressing people for the last 18 years and using every dollar that is being transferred to Gaza for humanitarian assistance and using it for its terror machine,” Erdan said.

However, John Kirby, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, said last week that Washington has not seen “hard, tangible evidence that Iran was directly involved in participating in or resourcing and planning these sets of complex attacks that Hamas pulled off.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, indicated on Thursday his belief that Iran bears responsibility for assisting Hamas’ growth to the point that it was able to successfully plan and execute the operation. He added, though, that there is “no firm proof that Iran operationally supported this cowardly attack.”

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Brutality of books? Geoffrey Roberts, Author of 'Stalin’s Library: A Dictator and His Books'
0:00
29:28
Israel & US are in a conspiracy to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza – Mustafa Barghouti
0:00
29:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies