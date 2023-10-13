icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
13 Oct, 2023 02:26
HomeWorld News

Jewish schools temporarily close in London

The UK government said it would spend £3 million to boost security in Jewish communities
Jewish schools temporarily close in London
People take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine at the Israeli Embassy on October 9, 2023 in London ©  Carl Court / Getty Images

Several Jewish schools in London have suspended classes for the rest of the week, citing concerns over potential antisemitic reprisals due to ongoing fighting in Israel and Gaza.

Menorah High School, Ateres Beis Yaakov Primary School, Torah Vodaas Primary School – all Jewish educational centers in the London area – announced the move to parents on Thursday evening, according to Sky News. The outlet said a fourth unnamed school would also be closed Friday, with all set to reopen next Monday.

A rabbi at Torah Vodaas said the decision was not “taken lightly,” though assured parents that there was “no specific threat to our school.”

The Israel-Hamas conflict so far READ MORE: The Israel-Hamas conflict so far

One father cited by Sky News said he was told to alter his children’s school uniforms “so they are not signaling in any way they are Jewish,” adding that he was “scared for myself and my family” due to religious and ethnic tensions stoked by the violent flare-up in Israel. 

The Community Security Trust, an NGO created to provide protection to Jewish cultural centers, has reported a 300% spike in “antisemitic incidents” in the UK in recent days, including six assaults and three cases of “desecration of Jewish property.”

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a £3 million package to “protect schools, synagogues and other Jewish community buildings.” The money will be distributed through CST, which will work closely with local police.

Fighting in Israel erupted last Saturday, after Palestinian militants launched a major assault with waves of rockets and commandos. The Israeli government has responded harshly to the attack, pounding Gaza with air strikes while mobilizing hundreds of thousands of troops to fight. Around 1,300 people have been killed in Israel, according to local officials, in addition to more than 1,500 in Gaza and thousands more wounded on both sides.

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of data centers
0:00
28:32
CrossTalk: ‘total blockade’
0:00
24:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies