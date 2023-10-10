Palestine accuses Israel of using restricted weapons (VIDEO)

Israeli forces have allegedly deployed white phosphorus munitions in a strike against the Gaza enclave, Palestine claims

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has allegedly resorted to using white phosphorus munitions in its strikes against Gaza, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry claimed in a social media post on Tuesday. It also posted a video showing the aftermath of an alleged strike using the incendiary weapon.

White phosphorus munitions are not banned as such under international law but their use is tightly regulated. Such munitions should not be used in densely populated areas, due to the acute threat the effect poses to civilians, according to the 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

A video published by the Palestinian foreign ministry on X (formerly Twitter) shows a large, barren area near buildings and covered with a significant number of small flare-like objects that are still burning and releasing thick white smoke. No casualties or recent damage to the nearby buildings can be seen in the footage.

“The Israeli occupation is using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians in the Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza,” the ministry alleges, in a caption with the clip.

The #Israeli occupation uses the internationally prohibited white phosphorus against Palestinians in Al Karama area, north of #Gaza. #الاحتلال يقصف منطقة الكرامة بالفسفور المحرم دوليا شمال مدينة #غزة.#Gaza_Under_Attack#Palestinepic.twitter.com/hk7AFt43oU — State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 10, 2023

Munitions filled with white phosphorus are commonly used by the military to create smokescreens and conceal the movement of troops, due to their ability to produce a large amount of smoke. It can also sometimes be used to mark enemy targets. However, they also have incendiary qualities that make them particularly dangerous for humans.

White phosphorus ignites through simple contact with air due to its interaction with oxygen. It then burns at a temperature of between 800 and 2,500 degrees Celsius. Having a wax-like nature, the substance easily sticks to various surfaces, including clothes and skin and is extremely difficult to both wipe off or extinguish. It is known to cause deep burns as far as bones, while the remnants of the substance contained in human tissue can potentially reignite after initial treatment when it again makes contact with air.

It is unclear if the video published by the Palestinian officials on X is recent or where exactly it was recorded. Israel was known to have repeatedly used white phosphorus munitions in the past. In 2006, the Israeli government admitted to using such weapons during its months-long war with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Israel insisted at that time that it used the munitions in accordance with international law, despite numerous media reports that they were fired in particular at areas with a civilian population.

In 2009, Israel acknowledged using “munitions containing white phosphorus” during an offensive in Gaza between December 2008 and January 2009. Previously, the nation’s military was heavily criticized by Human Rights Watch (HRW) for such actions, described as “evidence of war crimes” by the human rights NGO. According to the media, the use of such munitions also led to a UN compound in Gaza partially burning down after coming in contact with the incendiary substance at that time.

In April 2013, Israel said that it would stop using white phosphorus munitions altogether to create smokescreens and would switch to gaseous substances for such purposes. No new reports about its use by the IDF surfaced since that time until now.

Israel has so far not commented on the Palestinian foreign ministry’s claim.

The news came amid the latest flare-up of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that followed a massive attack on Israel by the Gaza-based Hamas militant group over the weekend. More than 1,000 Israelis were killed in the initial assault and in ensuing clashes, the Israeli authorities have said.

West Jerusalem responded with a massive bombing campaign against Gaza, which claimed the lives of more than 800 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The UN said on Tuesday it would launch a war-crimes investigation against both sides, citing “clear evidence” that there are violations of international law.