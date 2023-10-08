icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Oct, 2023
Trans woman wins Miss Portugal pageant

Marina Machete will be the second biological male vying for the Miss Universe title next month
Trans woman wins Miss Portugal pageant
Marina Machete crowned Miss Portugal ©  Social media

A transgender woman has been named Miss Portugal for the first time in the national beauty pageant’s history. Marina Machete, a biological male, was crowned during a ceremony in the southeastern city of Borba on Thursday.

Machete is 28 years old and worked as a flight attendant for five years. She previously won the competition for Miss Palmela.

“Proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the Miss Universe Portugal title!” Machete wrote on Instagram before the final.

“For many years I wasn’t eligible to compete and now it’s such an honor to be a part of this incredible group of candidates!”

Not everyone in Portugal was happy about Machete’s victory. “When I read this news, I initially thought it was a joke,” Rui Paulo Sousa, a member of Portugal’s parliament, wrote on Facebook. “It is undoubtedly a sad day for those young women who dreamed about [winning] the female beauty pageant.”

Machete will represent Portugal in the Miss Universe contest in El Salvador next month. The competition will feature another transgender woman – Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kolle.

READ MORE: Miss Italy pageant to refuse transgender entrants

Biological males competing in beauty pageants traditionally reserved for women remains a hot-button issue in several countries. In July, the organizers of Miss Italy said they would ban transgender individuals. “Since it was founded, my contest has stipulated in its regulation (that contestants)… must be a woman from birth,” the competition’s official patron, Patrizia Mirigliani, said in a radio interview, as quoted by CNN.

