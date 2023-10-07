icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
7 Oct, 2023 22:04
HomeWorld News

Hundreds killed or injured in twin Afghan earthquakes

Two 6.3-magnitude quakes have struck western Herat Province, leaving up to 320 people dead and many more hurt or displaced
Hundreds killed or injured in twin Afghan earthquakes
FILE PHOTO: An Afghan family that lost four relatives in the earthquake that struck the country in June 2022 stands amid the rubble of their destroyed village. ©  Sardar Shafaq/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Western Afghanistan has been shaken by two 6.3-magnitude earthquakes that struck within about 30 minutes of each other, leaving hundreds of people dead or injured and destroying or damaging 600 homes.

The twin quakes occurred on Saturday morning west of Herat City and killed around 320 people, according to an unconfirmed estimate cited by the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan. Initial assessment by local authorities pegged the death toll at 100, and at least 500 people were injured.

“Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings,” the OCHA said. The deaths occurred in eight villages across Herat and Zenda Jan provinces.

Hundreds of families have been displaced by the temblors. An estimated 300 families were taken to Herat City, where they took shelter in abandoned buildings, according to the OCHA. Hundreds of wounded villagers were receiving emergency trauma care at the provincial hospital in Herat City.

Libya faces catastrophic flooding death toll
Read more
Libya faces catastrophic flooding death toll

There were a number of significant aftershocks in the region, including one that measured at a magnitude of 5.9 and another rated at 5.5 on the Richter scale. “All people are out of their homes,” Herat City resident Abdul Shakor Samadi told the Associated Press. “Houses, offices and shops are all empty, and there are fears of more earthquakes.” He said his family ran outside when the initial quake began and was afraid to go back indoors.

The Afghan earthquakes struck on the same day that 6.9- and 6.7-magnitude quakes hit in Papua New Guinea and a 5.9-magnitude temblor shook southern Mexico. There were no reports of major casualties in Papua New Guinea or Mexico.

Saturday’s earthquakes in western Afghanistan were similar in magnitude to a quake that struck last year near the country’s southeastern border with Pakistan. The 2022 earthquake killed more than 1,000 people and injured around 1,500, making it Afghanistan’s deadliest such disaster in decades.

Earthquakes are often deadly in Afghanistan because the country’s stone and mud-brick homes can easily be flattened by temblors.

READ MORE: Morocco quake death toll exceeds 2,500

 

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
FTX trial
0:00
27:50
Russian sex change ban
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies