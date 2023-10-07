Hamas fires rockets at Israel – IDF

Projectiles were launched at southern and central parts of the country on Saturday morning

Militants have launched rockets from Gaza into southern and central Israel on Saturday morning, the IDF said. At least one person was reported dead.

“Hamas carried out a combined operation involving rocket fire and infiltrations by terrorists into Israeli territory,” the IDF said in a statement.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that one person was killed by direct rocket impact and 15 more were wounded.

According to Israeli media, some projectiles hit Ashkelon and Tel Aviv.

In another message on X (formerly Twitter), the IDF said “terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza,” and asked residents to remain indoors. A video was posted online purportedly showing Palestinians driving several trucks, with gunshots heard in the background. It’s claimed to have been made in the Israeli city of Sderot, near the border with Gaza.

The IDF has declared “a state of readiness for war” following the attack. “Hamas … will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” it said. Shortly afterwards, Israel announced that retaliatory strikes were underway in Gaza.

