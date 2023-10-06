icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH AND READ IN FULL: Putin’s Valdai Discussion Club speech
6 Oct, 2023 19:01
HomeWorld News

EU ‘raped’ Hungary and Poland – Orban

Budapest and Warsaw cannot agree to a deal that will force them to accept migrants, the Hungarian leader declared
EU ‘raped’ Hungary and Poland – Orban
Viktor Orban leaves after a European Council Informal Meeting in Granada, Spain, October 6, 2023 ©  AFP / Ludovic Marin

The EU legally “raped” Hungary and Poland by forcing through a deal that will compel member states to accept quotas of illegal immigrants, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. He added that Hungary will not compromise with Brussels on such an arrangement.

“There is no chance to have any kind of compromise and agreement on migration,” Orban told reporters ahead of a meeting on EU leaders in Spain. “Politically, it is impossible.” 

“Because legally we are, how to say it, we are raped. So if you are raped legally, forced to accept something you don’t like, how would you like to have a compromise? It’s impossible!”

EU ambassadors agreed on a landmark migration pact on Wednesday. The deal will see illegal immigrants – most of whom land in Italy and Greece after crossing the Mediterranean – transported to other EU countries on a quota basis. While it allows for migrants to be held longer in processing centers at the EU’s external borders, it also allows asylum applications to be fast-tracked in times of “crisis.”

EU prepared to give in to Hungarian demands – FT
Read more
EU prepared to give in to Hungarian demands – FT

Hungary and Poland voted against the pact, while Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic abstained.

Previous attempts by Brussels to impose migrant quotas have also been met with resistance in Budapest and Warsaw. The European Court of Justice ruled in 2020 that both broke EU law by refusing to take a single migrant out of 160,000 relocated during the 2015 migration crisis. 

The new deal is likely to be enforced harder, with EU ministers voting in June to fine member states €20,000 ($21,170) for each migrant they refuse to take in under the relocation scheme. This provision made it into the deal signed on Wednesday.

“They want to relocate migrants to Hungary by force,” Orban said in June. “This is unacceptable, they want to forcefully turn Hungary into a migrant country.”

Poland “squarely rejects” the migration pact, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters ahead of Friday’s meeting, stating that his government’s opposition to non-EU immigration is “first and foremost about the security of our country.”

READ MORE: EU ‘globalists’ waging war on Hungary – parliamentary speaker

European Commissioner Ylva Johansson announced last week that 250,000 people illegally entered the EU in 2023, around half of them arriving in Italy by sea. This is the highest number of illegal entries in a year since the peak of the 2015 crisis. 

With individual states clashing over the influx – most recently when Italy condemned Germany for funding ‘rescue’ ships that transport migrants to its shores – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned last month that the issue of immigration “could be a dissolving force for the European Union.”



Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamchatka: Land of Fire-Breathing Giants
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk: Kiev's dilemma
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies