icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH AND READ IN FULL: Putin’s Valdai Discussion Club speech
6 Oct, 2023 14:18
HomeWorld News

Trump endorses Republican speaker candidate

The former president backed Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for the role, after volunteering to step in himself
Trump endorses Republican speaker candidate
Donald Trump and Jim Jordan hold a campaign rally for Senate candidate JD Vance at Dayton International Airport, November 7, 2022 ©  AP / Michael Conroy

Former US President Donald Trump has given Ohio Representative Jim Jordan his “complete and total endorsement” to become House speaker, after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position earlier this week. 

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington DC, representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early on Friday. “He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement.” 

Jordan put his name forward for the position on Wednesday. One day earlier, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz led a successful vote to sack California Rep. McCarthy over disagreements on funding bills and an alleged “secret side-deal” he cut with President Joe Biden to secure more military aid for Ukraine. 

Trump and Jordan have been close allies since 2016, with the Ohio lawmaker defending Trump throughout the ‘Russiagate’ investigation and two Democrat-led impeachment inquiries. As chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan is currently leading the GOP’s investigation into the Biden family’s allegedly corrupt foreign dealings.

MAGA power rocks the US establishment
Read more
MAGA power rocks the US establishment

Jordan is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of hardline conservatives that opposed McCarthy’s speakership earlier this year and favors reduced government spending, tougher border security, and a dramatic reduction or cutoff of aid to Ukraine. Gaetz is one of the most prominent members of the group, and endorsed Jordan for the position of speaker last year.

The speaker wields significant influence in the US political system, determining which bills come up for votes and overseeing committee assignments. 

With McCarthy out of the job, the Biden administration and officials in Kiev have expressed concern that the flow of weapons and cash to Ukraine could dry up. Jordan told CNN on Wednesday that he is “against” bringing another aid package for Ukraine to a vote, adding that “the most pressing issue on Americans’ minds is not Ukraine; it is the border situation and crime on the streets.”

Trump ready to step in as US House speaker
Read more
Trump ready to step in as US House speaker

Multiple Republican lawmakers came out with statements of support for Jordan following Trump’s endorsement, including Texas Rep. Troy Nehls and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who said Jordan would “put an end to Ukraine funding, and hold the corrupt Biden administration accountable.”

Jordan needs 218 votes to secure the speakership, meaning every Republican representative bar three will have to support him. Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise has also announced his candidacy, but it is unclear whether he will remain in the race following Trump’s endorsement of Jordan. Ahead of a possible vote next week, Trump is planning on making a trip to the Capitol on Tuesday, several US media outlets reported.

Should the party be unable to decide on a replacement for McCarthy, Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he would be willing to step in and fill the role on a temporary basis.

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamchatka: Land of Fire-Breathing Giants
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk: Kiev's dilemma
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies