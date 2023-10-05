icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2023 04:11
HomeWorld News

Netanyahu reacts to Jews spitting at Christian pilgrims

The Israeli leader vowed to protect people of all faiths from abuse
Netanyahu reacts to Jews spitting at Christian pilgrims
FILE PHOTO: A member of Israel's security services stands guard at Jerusalem’s Western Wall during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on October 4, 2023. ©  Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government would not tolerate “derogatory conduct” against people for their religion, after Jewish residents were filmed spitting at Christian pilgrims.

“Israel is totally committed to safeguard the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage to the holy sites of all faiths,” the PM wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate worshippers, and I am committed to taking immediate and decisive action against it.”

Though Netanyahu did not mention any particular incident, the statement came after a video surfaced online showing ultra-Orthodox Jews, including children, spitting at Christians in Jerusalem’s Old City earlier this week. The episode took place during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, as well as the Feast of Tabernacles, a yearly religious event that draws Christian pilgrims to Israel.

While the video quickly sparked controversy, an Orthodox activist and a former spokesman for Israel’s hard-right Otzma Yehudit party, Elisha Yered, defended the practice of “spitting near churches or monasteries,” calling it an “ancient Jewish tradition.” He added that “we have forgotten what Christianity is,” going on to reference a number of historical atrocities carried out against the Jews.

READ MORE: Israel demands Canada face up to Nazi legacy

On Wednesday, Israeli police announced that they had arrested five people suspected of spitting at Christians. “Unfortunately, we witness the continued disgraceful acts of hatred towards Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem, primarily through spitting by extremists,” Jerusalem district police commander Doron Turgeman said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also condemned the spitting on Christians, but argued that it was “not a criminal case.”

“I think we need to act on it through instruction and education. Not everything justifies an arrest,” Ben Gvir, who is also a member of the religious Jewish Otzma Yehudit party, said.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies