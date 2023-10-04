icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Oct, 2023 21:54
HomeWorld News

AfD leader hospitalized after alleged attack

Tino Chrupalla collapsed after taking selfies at an event following what the German political party called an “assault incident”
AfD leader hospitalized after alleged attack
©  Getty Images / Jens Schlueter

Tino Chrupalla, the co-chair of Germany’s AfD, was hospitalized on Wednesday after collapsing at a campaign event in Ingolstadt, the party’s national website reported. While the details of the incident have not been officially made public, the party hinted at an “assault incident” precipitating his collapse.

Sources exclusively told RT.de that the politician was attacked using a syringe containing an unknown liquid that caused anaphylactic shock. Police reportedly told Austrian journalist Gerald Grosz, who was also listed to speak at the rally, that Chrupalla had collapsed after taking selfies with members of the public.

The Upper Bavaria North Police Headquarters announced on Wednesday evening that Chrupalla was found to have had no apparent injury at the hospital, according to German news outlet Focus, though other outlets have indicated that his situation is “still being clarified.” The Ingolstadt Criminal Investigation Department is reportedly looking into the incident, and police have asked any attendees who took photos or videos in the area to submit them online via a special upload portal.

German conservative politician smeared with dog feces
Read more
German conservative politician smeared with dog feces

Chrupalla’s AfD co-chair, Alice Weidel, had canceled a Unity Day appearance in Bavaria-Thuringia on Tuesday for security reasons following a threat of attack to her second home in Switzerland that required the relocation of her family with a security escort. 

AfD members and their families frequently require personal protection due to violent threats, physical attacks, and vandalism, according to German media outlets – Chrupalla himself has been attacked before – but party representative Stephan Brandner told NZZ that a threat requiring the relocation of a politician and her entire family to a safe house was unprecedented in post-war Germany. 

The party’s defense policy spokesman, Rudiger Lucassen, warned the outlet that the “heated political climate” in which AfD was routinely demonized by other parties could easily produce “an attack with fatal consequences against one of our members.”

While the AfD has grown in popularity among the German electorate to the point that it plans to nominate its own candidate for chancellor for the first time in 2025, victory would require one or more coalition partners to run the federal government. Germany’s other parties have thus far refused to work with the right-wing populists, who are often denounced as extremist bogeymen by the media.

The AfD’s youth wing was designated an extremist organization by the German federal government earlier this year, subjecting its members to covert surveillance and onerous legal hurdles for employment and weapons licenses. The party has been illegally shut out of the two main public news channels and was labeled a suspected threat to democracy last year, while some in party leadership worry that despite – or perhaps because of – its increasing popularity, attempts may soon be made to ban it from politics entirely.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies