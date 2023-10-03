icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US House Speaker sacked

Kevin McCarthy’s hardline Republican opponents ousted him for compromising with Democrats
US House Speaker sacked
Kevin McCarthy at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, on October 3, 2023. ©  Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / AFP

The US House of Representatives voted 216 to 210 on Tuesday to oust California Republican Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker. Throughout his short tenure, McCarthy has faced persistent opposition from the right for compromising with Democrats on government funding and aid to Ukraine.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz introduced a motion to fire McCarthy on Monday, two days after McCarthy rallied GOP lawmakers to pass a bill funding the US government until November 17. Gaetz and a cohort of hardline conservatives opposed any attempt to combine funding for different government agencies into a single bill, with Gaetz warning that he would move to oust McCarthy if the bill passed.

Gaetz was able to launch the removal of McCarthy thanks to a compromise reached between the California Republican and Gaetz’ ‘Freedom Caucus’ allies in January, in which the hardliners agreed to back his bid for speakership in exchange for the ability to remove him from office if they lost confidence in his leadership. 

Pentagon low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine – AP
Read more
Pentagon low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine – AP

Even though McCarthy dropped military aid for the Ukrainian army from the funding bill, Gaetz still accused the now ex-speaker of cutting “a secret side-deal” with President Joe Biden, claiming on Monday that McCarthy had shared details of the apparent deal with Republican lawmakers.

By agreeing to pass a last-minute 45-day stopgap spending bill on Saturday night, the Republicans averted a looming government shutdown.   

McCarthy was elected speaker on the 15th ballot in January despite attempts by hardline Republicans, including Gaetz and Representative Lauren Boebert, to block him.

