icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Judge gags Trump in New York trial
3 Oct, 2023 21:17
HomeWorld News

Disney ride gave woman ‘painful wedgie’, lawsuit claims

The plaintiff claims she suffered permanent injuries on a water slide in the Florida theme park
Disney ride gave woman ‘painful wedgie’, lawsuit claims
A water slide at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida ©  Flickr

A woman has sued Walt Disney Worlid after an “injurious wedgie” caused by a five-storey water slide left her with “severe and permanent bodily injury.” The woman is seeking $50,000 from the resort.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Orange County, Florida, last Wednesday, the woman rode the 214-foot (65-meter) Humunga Kowabunga water slide during a visit to the Florida theme park in 2019. 

After a near-vertical drop, the slide bottoms out into a pool of water, which she said forced her swimsuit up between her legs, an occurrence that the lawsuit notes is commonly called a “wedgie.”

“Because of a woman’s anatomy, the risk of a painful ‘wedgie’ is more common and more serious than it is for a man,” the suit states.

Disney employee nabbed in child sex predator sting
Read more
Disney employee nabbed in child sex predator sting

"The slide caused [her] clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her,” the document continues. "She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs."

The plaintiff allegedly “suffered severe and permanent bodily injury including severe vaginal lacerations, a full thickness laceration causing Plaintiff’s bowel to protrude through her abdominal wall, and damage to her internal organs.” 

Before riding the Humunga Kowabunga, visitors are advised to cross their legs at the ankles. However, the woman claimed that the violent drop forced her legs to uncross, and that Disney World breached its duty of care to her by not providing adequate protective clothing. She is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, arguing that she has been left with “severe and permanent bodily injury.” 

Walt Disney World is sued between three and 11 times per month, according to Miami-based personal injury lawyer Justin Ziegler. The most serious of these lawsuits are often settled out of court for undisclosed sums of money, as was the case when the park reached a deal in 2011 with a woman who sought $200,000 after she was allegedly groped by a member of staff in a Donald Duck costume. 

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
Silence on violence? Jan Oberg, director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies