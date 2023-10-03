icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Oct, 2023 16:59
HomeWorld News

Iran warns against betting on 'losing horse’ Israel

Tehran has called on the Arab world to avoid normalizing relations with the “Zionist regime”
Iran warns against betting on 'losing horse’ Israel
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks to students and clerics during a rally in Tehran, Iran, July 12, 202 ©  AFP / Khamenei.ir

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the Arab world against normalizing relations with Israel, predicting that the Jewish state will eventually “be eradicated.” 

“The definitive stance of the Islamic Republic is that the governments which make the gamble of normalization with the Zionist regime will lose,” Khamenei said on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media. 

“As the Europeans say, they are betting on a losing horse,” the Ayatollah continued, calling Israel a “cancer” that will “God willing, be eradicated by the hands of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces throughout the region.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week that a “basic framework” is in place for a US-brokered peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Such a deal would build on former US President Donald Trump’s ‘Abraham Accords’, which saw Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates agree to establish diplomatic and economic relations with Israel.

Saudi Crown Prince reveals nuclear red line
Read more
Saudi Crown Prince reveals nuclear red line

Iran and Saudi Arabia are the largest geopolitical rivals in the Middle East, and a normalization deal between Riyadh and West Jerusalem would be a major strategic blow to Tehran.

Prior to Kirby’s announcement, Saudi Arabia had apparently been drifting away from American influence, with Riyadh reportedly working on a deal to sell oil to China in yuan and signing a Beijing-brokered normalization deal with Iran in March. Saudi Arabia and Iran also received invitations in August to join the BRICS group of emerging economies, an informal bloc led by Russia and China.

Speaking at a conference of Islamic scholars on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced the idea of rapprochement between Israel and the Muslim world. 

“Normalizing relations with the Zionist regime is a reactionary and regressive move by any government in the Islamic world,” he said. “The only option for all the fighters in the occupied land and the Islamic world is to resist and stand against the enemies,” he continued, adding that Iran continues to support the “liberation” of Jerusalem from Israeli occupation.

READ MORE: Iran accuses Israel of missile sabotage plot

“While the terror regime of Khamenei sows destruction and carnage, Israel is advancing progress and peace,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video response to Khamenei. “Just like Iran did not prevent us from achieving the Abraham Accords, Iran will also not prevent us from expanding further the circle of peace for the good of the citizens of Israel, peoples of the region and humanity as a whole.” 

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
Silence on violence? Jan Oberg, director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies