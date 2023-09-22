icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian Black Sea fleet HQ hit by rocket attack – governor
22 Sep, 2023 10:44
HomeWorld News

US State Department contractor charged with espionage

The suspect could face the death penalty if found guilty
US State Department contractor charged with espionage
FILE PHOTO. ©  AP / J. Scott Applewhite

The US Justice Department has charged a former government contractor with spying on behalf of an unspecified foreign state, claiming that he stole “top secret” material and passed it to intelligence agents overseas. 

The DOJ announced the case on Thursday, charging 50-year-old Abraham Teklu Lemma, a naturalized US citizen born in Ethiopia, with two espionage counts over his alleged role in a “conspiracy to deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government.”

“Lemma copied classified information from intelligence reports and deleted the classification markings from them. Lemma then removed the information, which was classified as SECRET and TOP SECRET, from secure facilities at the Department of State,” officials said. They added that he used “an encrypted application” to send the data to an employee of a foreign government.

UK accuses China of targeting officials in spy operation READ MORE: UK accuses China of targeting officials in spy operation

Lemma worked as a private contractor for more than one US federal agency, court filings said, and served as an IT administrator for the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research when the alleged crimes took place. Holding a “top secret” clearance, his job authorized him to access classified materials under certain circumstances, though he was required to seek formal approval before doing so.

The suspect also worked a second job as a “contract management analyst” for the DOJ, which also provided him access to some secret files, the government claimed.

Lemma was arrested in late August following a lengthy FBI probe and has remained in federal custody since. According to the Washington Post, the Bureau was tipped off to the alleged spying scheme after security reviews in the wake of a major leak by Massachusetts National Guardsman Jack Teixeira earlier this year. The incident marked one of the largest intelligence breaches in US history, sending officials scrambling to determine how a large trove of secret documents wound up on the internet.

In addition to the two espionage counts, which could result in the death penalty if he is convicted, Lemma was also charged separately with the “willful retention of national defense information,” an offense that carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO all in
0:00
25:6
The cost of heatwaves
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies