Shots fired outside US Embassy in Lebanon

No was was hurt in the incident, a spokesperson said

Shots were fired at the US Embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday evening, spokesperson Jake Nelson told Reuters. He added that no injuries were reported.

“At 10:37 pm local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US embassy,” Nelson said.

“There were no injuries, and our facility is safe. We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”

The incident took place on the anniversary of the deadly suicide car bombing of one of the buildings belonging to the US diplomatic mission in Beirut in 1984. The attack carried out by Islamist militants claimed the lives of 23 people, including two Americans.

The embassy was moved from central Beirut to its current location in the Christian suburb of Awkar following another attack in April 1983, which killed 63 people. A new diplomatic compound is under construction on a 43-acre site.