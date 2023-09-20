RT’s ‘threat’ to US national security exposed

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: What is Russia’s position?
20 Sep, 2023 15:27
The US Department of Homeland Security has released a new threat assessment report highlighting the dangers facing Washington. Among other things, it warns of AI technology by foreign actors to spread alleged “disinformation” – and gives an obviously satire video by RT as an example of such activities.

The report, released last week, states that Washington’s “nation-state adversaries,” including Russia, China, and Iran, “continue to develop the most sophisticated malign influence campaigns online.” The alleged effort is now boosted by AI technology, which enables “the rapid creation of an endless supply of higher quality, more idiomatically correct text,” which purportedly gives the US’ adversaries a “greater aura of credibility.”

“Russian influence actors have used new AI technology in select cases to augment their operations. For instance, in June, an RT (formerly Russia Today) social media account created and shared a deepfake AI-generated video disparaging the US President and other Western leaders,” the assessment reads.

The example listed apparently refers to a video released by RT back in June that portrays Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen using various unorthodox techniques in search for inspiration to hatch a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. The obviously satire video was never advertised by RT as actual footage of the process of developing sanctions.

