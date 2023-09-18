Male crowned homecoming queen in Missouri

Tristan Young, a biologically male student who identifies as female, beat four other girls in the competition

Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri has crowned a biological male as this year’s homecoming queen. The ‘coronation’ of Tristan Young was announced on the school’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, however, the comments section under the post was closed.

The incident is allegedly the second time the school, which belongs to the North Kansas City Schools district, has awarded the title to a biologically male trans student, despite there being multiple biologically female contestants for the traditionally woman-only award.

A ‘homecoming queen’ is an honorary title used in US high schools, which is typically awarded to a young female student who – along with a ‘homecoming king’ – is chosen by their peers or by a committee of faculty members to ‘reign’ over activities related to the Homecoming game – an annual game of American football between the highschool and their closest rival team. The titles are often considered to essentially be a popularity contest.

One parent in the district told Libs of TikTok, asking to remain anonymous, that they were appalled by the school’s decision and its continued support of the LGBT “agenda.”

“NKC Schools says they are ‘champions for all students’, yet by embracing radical political statements like this, they not only indoctrinate children, but they are placing certain student populations over others,” they said, adding that having two homecoming queens that are biologically male “is a disgrace to the NKC Schools community.”

Another parent told the outlet that it broke her heart to see these girls “get passed over and a man stealing what is rightfully theirs.”

“I don’t know how we’ve reached this point or how to turn it around,” she said, adding that she was “broken-hearted” because the students voted for Young to be awarded the title.

Meanwhile, California lawmakers passed a law earlier this month that updates the state’s Family Code to include a parent’s affirmation of their child’s “gender identity or gender expression” as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child – a standard used by family courts to decide child custody and seize kids from abusing or neglectful parents.

Critics of the bill say it will enable the state to take children who have “transitioned” without the approval of their parents.