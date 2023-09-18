icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trudeau says ‘Indian agents’ may have murdered Canadian Sikh leader
18 Sep, 2023 21:25
HomeWorld News

Male crowned homecoming queen in Missouri

Tristan Young, a biologically male student who identifies as female, beat four other girls in the competition
Male crowned homecoming queen in Missouri
© Twitter / North Kansas City Schools;  @NKCSchools

Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri has crowned a biological male as this year’s homecoming queen. The ‘coronation’ of Tristan Young was announced on the school’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, however, the comments section under the post was closed.

The incident is allegedly the second time the school, which belongs to the North Kansas City Schools district, has awarded the title to a biologically male trans student, despite there being multiple biologically female contestants for the traditionally woman-only award. 

A ‘homecoming queen’ is an honorary title used in US high schools, which is typically awarded to a young female student who – along with a ‘homecoming king’ – is chosen by their peers or by a committee of faculty members to ‘reign’ over activities related to the Homecoming game – an annual game of American football between the highschool and their closest rival team. The titles are often considered to essentially be a popularity contest.

One parent in the district told Libs of TikTok, asking to remain anonymous, that they were appalled by the school’s decision and its continued support of the LGBT “agenda.”

“NKC Schools says they are ‘champions for all students’, yet by embracing radical political statements like this, they not only indoctrinate children, but they are placing certain student populations over others,” they said, adding that having two homecoming queens that are biologically male “is a disgrace to the NKC Schools community.”

Another parent told the outlet that it broke her heart to see these girls “get passed over and a man stealing what is rightfully theirs.” 

California courts can seize ‘transgender’ kids from parents
Read more
California courts can seize ‘transgender’ kids from parents

“I don’t know how we’ve reached this point or how to turn it around,” she said, adding that she was “broken-hearted” because the students voted for Young to be awarded the title.

Meanwhile, California lawmakers passed a law earlier this month that updates the state’s Family Code to include a parent’s affirmation of their child’s “gender identity or gender expression” as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child – a standard used by family courts to decide child custody and seize kids from abusing or neglectful parents.

Critics of the bill say it will enable the state to take children who have “transitioned” without the approval of their parents.

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kosovo: Unfinished business
0:00
28:55
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Red lines crossed
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies