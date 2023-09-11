Мossad fears Iranian weapons cooperation with Russia

Israel’s intelligence chief said the potential transfer of military technology from Moscow to Tehran would pose a threat the country

The head of Israel’s chief intelligence agency has voiced concern that Russia might provide advanced munitions and raw materials to Iran, putting Israel’s security at risk.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Institute of Counter-Terrorism Policy (ICT) at Reichman University in Herzliya on Sunday, Mossad Director David Barnea claimed that Tehran had supplied Moscow with kamikaze drones after the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict broke out in February 2022.

“Our fear is that the Russians will transfer to the Iranians in return what they lack, advanced weapons that will certainly endanger our peace, and maybe even our existence here,” Barnea said, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

Barnea accused Tehran of using “proxy teams” to attack Jews in Israel and abroad, warning that the Islamic Republic was seeking ways of procuring new missile technology and more powerful drones.

Ukraine and NATO members have accused Russia of using Iranian UAVs, most notably the Shahed-136, to strike Ukrainian cities. Moscow, however, insists that it has been only using domestically produced weapons.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in November 2022 that Tehran had delivered “a limited number” of drones to Russia, but months before Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring state.