G20 summit in India: Live updates
The two-day G20 summit has kicked off in New Delhi, India. The high-level meeting will be attended by all members of the group, which accounts for around 90% of global GDP, with invitations extended to nine other nations, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not be attending the meeting.
The summit’s agenda is expected to focus on the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which was proposed by the host nation. The participants are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including climate change, economic development and sustainable growth, gender equality, and the Ukraine conflict.
09 September 202306:06 GMT
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally invited the African Union to join the G20. “With everyone’s approval, I request the African Union (AU) head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member,” he said in his opening remarks at the summit.
Founded in 1999, the African Union is made up of 55 states and encompasses virtually the entire continent. One of its main objectives is to eliminate “the remaining vestiges of colonization and apartheid” as well as promoting unity and solidarity among its members.
- 06:04 GMT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the G20 summit in New Delhi where he was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lavrov is expected to take part in two plenary sessions and hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines.