G20 summit in India: Live updates

The high-profile gathering will focus on climate change and sustainable development

The two-day G20 summit has kicked off in New Delhi, India. The high-level meeting will be attended by all members of the group, which accounts for around 90% of global GDP, with invitations extended to nine other nations, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not be attending the meeting.

The summit’s agenda is expected to focus on the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which was proposed by the host nation. The participants are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including climate change, economic development and sustainable growth, gender equality, and the Ukraine conflict.