icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
G20 summit in India: Live updates
9 Sep, 2023 06:05
HomeWorld News
LIVE UPDATES

G20 summit in India: Live updates

The high-profile gathering will focus on climate change and sustainable development
G20 summit in India: Live updates
Workers decorate a G20 installation at the International Media Center (IMC) on the eve of the two-day G20 summit in New Delhi on September 8, 2023. ©  Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The two-day G20 summit has kicked off in New Delhi, India. The high-level meeting will be attended by all members of the group, which accounts for around 90% of global GDP, with invitations extended to nine other nations, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not be attending the meeting.

The summit’s agenda is expected to focus on the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which was proposed by the host nation. The participants are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including climate change, economic development and sustainable growth, gender equality, and the Ukraine conflict.

  • 09 September 2023

    06:06 GMT

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally invited the African Union to join the G20. “With everyone’s approval, I request the African Union (AU) head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member,” he said in his opening remarks at the summit.

    Founded in 1999, the African Union is made up of 55 states and encompasses virtually the entire continent. One of its main objectives is to eliminate “the remaining vestiges of colonization and apartheid” as well as promoting unity and solidarity among its members.

  • 06:04 GMT

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the G20 summit in New Delhi where he was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lavrov is expected to take part in two plenary sessions and hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines. 

More

Top stories

RT Features

The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ukraine joining NATO is a PIPE DREAM – taskforce on national & homeland security’s David Pyne
0:00
29:40
CrossTalk: Counteroffensive follies
0:00
24:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies