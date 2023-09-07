icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2023 09:25
Germany snubs France with new tank plan – media

Berlin has reportedly agreed to make a Leopard 2 replacement with Italy, Spain, and Sweden, after a similar project with Paris stalled
Sascha Schuermann / Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rides in a Leopard 2A6 main battle tank

Germany will manufacture a new main battle tank to replace its Leopard 2 fleet together with Italy, Spain, and Sweden, the Handelsblatt newspaper has claimed. Berlin has been pursuing a similar project with France since 2017.

The four nations have already signed an agreement for the new program, unnamed industry and political sources have confirmed, according to a report on Wednesday.

German arms manufacturers Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall will work with Italy’s Leonardo and Sweden’s Saab, Handelsblatt said, without naming the Spanish partner. According to the newspaper, the European Defense Fund will provide backing estimated at hundreds of millions of euros. The information has not been officially confirmed.

Germany is already developing a successor to the Leopard 2 tank under the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) project with France, which wants the final product to supersede its Leclerc armor. Announced in 2017, the project has faced delays despite participants maintaining it was on track.

“We want to continue this joint project despite all the doomsayers and rumors,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in July at a meeting in Berlin with French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu. Both ministers promised progress on the MGCS by the end of the year.

The Franco-German tank initiative was announced alongside a similar plan to create a next-generation fighter jet, in a move touted as reducing European reliance on US weapons systems.

The MGCS is intended to become a comprehensive platform for land warfare, with multiple weapon systems derived from it. The project has reportedly stalled due to disagreements over specifications.

The French military is seeking to obtain lighter vehicles more suited to air transportation, and thus better for operations in Africa, Handelsblatt said. Germany reportedly wants better protection for a potential standoff with Russia.

