icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2023 04:16
HomeWorld News

Two people detained for ‘irreversibly’ damaging Great Wall of China

The suspects had breached the World Heritage site with an excavator, officials said
Two people detained for ‘irreversibly’ damaging Great Wall of China
People climb the Great Wall of China at Mutianyu, north of Beijing, on the Labor Day holiday on May 1, 2023. ©  Greg Baker / AFP

Two people have been detained for damaging a section of the Great Wall of China, the country’s media reported on Monday, citing the Shanxi Cultural Relics Bureau. Police were initially notified about the incident in Youyu County in late August. 

According to officials, a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were working on a construction project nearby and had used an excavator to widen a gap in the wall in order to create a shortcut to pass through. The suspects had caused “irreversible damage to the integrity” of the UNESCO World Heritage site, officials said. 

One of China’s most recognizable national symbols and a popular tourist attraction, the wall equipped with watchtowers spans over 20,000 kilometers across the northern part of the country.

It is believed that its construction started more than 2,000 years ago as a defensive line against nomadic tribes. It has since been rebuilt several times, with the existing sections of the wall mostly dating back to the Ming dynasty (1368-1644). 

READ MORE: British Museum reveals first estimate of stolen artifacts

According to a 2016 report by the Global Times, just 6,259 kilometers, or less than 10% of the of the Ming-era wall was well-preserved, as the structure had long been crumbling due to both natural and man-made factors.

In Shanxi Province, the wall has been the victim to “rampant” brick theft, especially in the 1970s, when locals dug out the bricks and later used them to build houses and other facilities, the Global Times said.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The coming era of futuristic soldiers
0:00
27:13
Out of the military-industrial complex, the rise of the US border-industrial complex (Todd Miller)
0:00
27:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies