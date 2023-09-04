Biden ‘disappointed’ by Xi Jinping’s reported plans

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Sep, 2023 02:23
©  AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta

US President Joe Biden has expressed his disappointment when asked about the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s alleged plan to skip the summit of G20 leaders in New Delhi.

“I am disappointed… but I am going to get to see him,” Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday, without elaborating upon where exactly he hopes to meet the Chinese leader and when.

Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the upcoming G20 summit in India in person, Reuters reported last week, citing unnamed Chinese and Indian officials. Beijing’s delegation at the event will instead be headed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the agency claimed.

Beijing has yet to officially confirm the Chinese leader's travel plans. The Indian and Chinese foreign ministries declined to comment when asked about the issue.

Xi has made only two foreign trips since the lifting of China’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions in late 2022. He traveled to Moscow this March for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he personally attended the BRICS summit in South Africa last month.

President Putin would not be traveling to the G20 summit either. According to the Kremlin, Russia will be represented in New Delhi by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, and the Western media was expecting the gathering to become the stage for Biden's first face-to-face meeting with Xi since their talks at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia last November. According to White House, the US leader is still expected to arrive in India earlier, on September 7, to attend multiple bilateral meetings with other world leaders. 

