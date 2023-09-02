icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian shelling kills one in Russian border region – governor
2 Sep, 2023 13:32
HomeWorld News

Nobel Foundation pulls invitation to Russia

Facing political pressure, the organization has re-imposed its ban on Russian, Belarusian, and Iranian envoys
Nobel Foundation pulls invitation to Russia
FILE PHOTO: The Nobel laureates and the royal family of Sweden are pictured during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden, December 10, 2022 ©  AP / Pontus Lundahl

The Nobel Foundation has reversed its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia, Belarus, and Iran to its annual awards ceremony in Sweden in December. The foundation’s previous decision to invite these ambassadors provoked outrage from Ukrainian and Swedish politicians.

Russia and Belarus were barred from last year’s awards ceremony over the conflict in Ukraine, while Iran was excluded due to anti-government protests happening in Tehran at the time. However, the foundation announced on Thursday that ambassadors from all three countries would be invited to this year’s ceremony in order to facilitate “dialogue between those with differing views.”

Two days later, these invitations have been revoked. “We recognize the strong reactions in Sweden, which completely overshadowed this message,” the foundation said in a statement on Saturday. “The board of the Nobel Foundation, therefore, choose to repeat last year’s exception to regular practice – that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm.”

Nobel laureate placed on Russia’s ‘foreign agents’ list
Read more
Nobel laureate placed on Russia’s ‘foreign agents’ list

Ambassadors from Russia, Belarus, and Iran will still be invited to a separate ceremony in Oslo, where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded. Last year’s peace prize was awarded to anti-government activists in Russia and Belarus, and to a Ukrainian NGO that accused Russian forces of war crimes. In Saturday’s statement, the foundation described this as a “clear political message.”

The decision to invite the ambassadors caused uproar in Kiev. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry declared that by inviting Russian officials to the ceremony, the Nobel Foundation would encourage Moscow’s “feeling of impunity.” The spokesman called on the foundation to “support international efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT that it “is necessary” to “isolate Russia in every possible way,” while representatives of Sweden’s Center Party, Left Party, and Green Party threatened to boycott the event if the invitations were not withdrawn.

Despite leading Sweden’s second-most popular party, Jimmie Akesson of the right-wing Sweden Democrats was not invited to last year’s ceremony. Although he received an invitation this year, he declined, writing on Facebook “I’m busy that day.”

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
The future of chat bots
0:00
27:47
Whistleblowers of America
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies