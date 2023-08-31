Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

The former US president is expected to face trial in March

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in a Georgia election interference case. Trump, who was booked and arrested last week, is accused of 13 felony racketeering and conspiracy offenses.

Trump entered his plea on Thursday morning. According to documents filed by his legal team, Trump waived his right to have the charges formally read to him by a judge in Fulton County, where he was arrested last week.

Officials in Georgia allege that Trump led a “criminal racketeering enterprise” aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election, in which President Joe Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes. By using legislation normally reserved for prosecuting organized crime groups, prosecutor Fanni Willis has applied the same charges to 18 of Trump’s legal and campaign team, who each face up to 20 years in prison for racketeering if found guilty.

Trump has claimed that the case is an attempt by the Biden administration and its supporters to thwart his 2024 election campaign. After surrendering to be booked and having his mugshot taken last week, the former president described the case as “a travesty of justice,” and “election interference.”

