British defence secretary resigns
31 Aug, 2023 07:45
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a replacement for Ben Wallace later in the day
UK Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace tendered his resignation on Thursday in a long-anticipated move, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to announce a successor later in the day.

“That’s all folks! Been a privilege to serve this great nation,” the former cabinet member wrote on X (formerly Twitter) as he shared the news. Wallace had announced his intention to leave the job in July.

In his letter, Wallace claimed to be leaving the British military “more modern, better funded and more confident” then when he took office in 2019.

“The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people,” he said.

He reiterated that his decision to step down was due to personal reasons, as he wanted to “invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities.” Wallace previously suggested he could work at a bar after leaving government.

