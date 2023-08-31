icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British defence secretary resigns
31 Aug, 2023 07:21
Fire kills more than 60 in South Africa

The blaze swept through a large building in central Johannesburg
Fire kills more than 60 in South Africa
Firefighters work on the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg, on August 31, 2023 ©  AP Photo

A fire engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg overnight, killing dozens of people and leaving many more injured, officials in South Africa’s biggest city said on Thursday.

The latest update from local authorities put the death toll at 63, with 43 injured, some of them rescued from the burning structure. The survivors have been taken to nearby medical facilities.

Firefighters were alerted at around 1.30 a.m. local time, Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the city’s emergency management services, told the media. The blaze has now been extinguished.

Mulaudzi warned that the number of fatalities could rise even further, as rescue workers search the burned-out site, from floor to floor.

According to local media, the building was previously abandoned, but hundreds of people were living inside, explaining the high number of casualties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with officials declining to share any preliminary conclusions.

