icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2023 22:51
HomeWorld News

Top US Republican suffers another ‘health episode’

Senator Mitch McConnell froze at a press conference in Kentucky
Top US Republican suffers another ‘health episode’
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly froze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter on August 30, 2023, in Covington, Kentucky ©  WCPO via AP

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, froze up during a press conference on Wednesday and had to be led away by aides. His spokesperson later claimed the 81-year-old “felt momentarily lightheaded.”

McConnell had been speaking at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce government forum in Covington for about 20 minutes before the episode, according to the local TV station WLWT. A video one of their reporters posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows McConnell’s eyes rolling up and his mouth hanging open for a moment.

An aide walked up and asked the senator if he was all right. Then she winked at the reporters and said, “I’m sorry y’all we’re gonna need a minute.” McConnell managed to focus and respond, softly, to another question but then seemed not to hear the next one. 

A second aide came up and helped him off the podium, where he “caught himself as if he were about to fall as he approached a chair,” according to WLWT.

McConnell “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” his spokesperson said in a statement afterward. The senator “feels fine” but will consult a doctor prior to his next event, the spokesperson added.

Ally responds to health claims about top US Republican senator READ MORE: Ally responds to health claims about top US Republican senator

It was the second such episode in just over a month for the top Republican in the US Senate. He had frozen mid-sentence during a press conference on Capitol Hill in late July, prompting speculation of a partial seizure or a stroke.

The 81-year-old Kentuckian has also suffered three falls just this year, the most serious of which resulted in a concussion and a broken rib, putting him in recovery for six weeks.

McConnell leads the Republican minority in the US Senate, and has been on friendly terms with the ruling Democrats – including President Joe Biden, who was his Senate colleague for over 20 years. 

Asked about McConnell’s health, Biden told reporters at the White House that he intended to call the senator later in the day, describing him as “a good friend, no joke.” Biden is 80 and has had problems walking and speaking as well, though the White House has insisted he’s in peak health.

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
A world without cash
0:00
26:44
Grim future of G7
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies