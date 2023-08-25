icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Aug, 2023 15:55
HomeWorld News

No need to ban Russian artists – Scholz 

Supporters of Moscow in the conflict with Ukraine would not be invited to perform in Germany anyway, the chancellor has claimed 
No need to ban Russian artists – Scholz 
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ©  Christoph Soeder / picture alliance via Getty Images

Russian artists should not be banned from performing in Germany simply because of their nationality, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said. He added that Russians who support their government’s stance in the Ukraine conflict are in any case unlikely to be invited to Germany.  

The German chancellor made the remarks during a public appearance in Munich on Thursday, according to the local media. Scholz argued against a blanket ban on Russian culture, insisting that it was part of “our common European history.”  

Europe has seen a wave of attacks on Russian culture since the Ukraine conflict broke out last year. Supporters of the campaign have presented it as a way of expressing solidarity with Kiev.  

One example was the Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra, which dropped 19th-century Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky from its program, deeming his work “inappropriate.”  

Elsewhere, some Western art establishments have sought to reframe Russian work as “Ukrainian” if its authors or subjects could be linked to what became an independent Ukraine in 1991.  

The National Gallery in Britain retitled a work from the 1890s by French impressionist Edgar Degas as ‘Ukrainian Dancers’ rather than ‘Russian Dancers’.  

Russian star sues New York opera for $360,000
Read more
Russian star sues New York opera for $360,000

Politicians and activists in Kiev have encouraged the campaign while domestically fighting what they claim to be cultural features imposed on Ukraine by Russia over the centuries.  

Officials in Moscow have argued that the surge in anti-Russian sentiment and attempts to ‘cancel’ Russian culture serve as evidence of entrenched Russophobia among Western elites.  

While the boycott campaign has subsided somewhat, certain legal ramifications have remained. Earlier this month, Russian opera soprano Anna Netrebko sued New York’s Metropolitan Opera for damages she allegedly suffered after it canceled her performances last year.  

Netrebko’s managers claim that the institution used the singer “as a scapegoat in their campaign to distance themselves from Russia and to support Ukraine.” The Met has rejected the allegation, arguing the lawsuit has no merit.

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cannabis
0:00
25:56
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies