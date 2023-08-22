icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Aug, 2023 03:44
North Korea warns about ‘thermonuclear war’

Pyongyang has accused the US of making an all-out conflict more likely
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) oversees the launch of a cruise missile from a warship in the Sea of Japan, on August 21, 2023. ©  KCNA / KNS / AFP

Washington’s close military ties with South Korea are bringing the region closer to a nuclear war, Pyongyang warned on Tuesday. 

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) argued that the ongoing 11-day US-South Korean exercise ‘Ulchi Freedom Shield’ was a rehearsal for “an actual war to invade the North,” adding that “the aggressive character of the drill is becoming ever more conspicuous.” 

Pyongyang further insisted that, if the US and its allies implement the principles agreed last week at Camp David, Maryland during the current drill, “the possibility of outbreak of a thermonuclear war on the Korean Peninsula will become more realistic.”

President Joe Biden hosted his counterparts Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea and Fumio Kishida of Japan at Camp David on Friday. In a joint statement, the three leaders vowed to increase military ties and “bring our trilateral security cooperation to new heights.” They also condemned Pyongyang’s “unprecedented number” of ballistic missile tests and accused the Communist country of cyberattacks.

North Korea traditionally considers US exercises with South Korea and Japan a threat. Washington, meanwhile, says that the maneuvers and drills are purely defensive in nature.

The drill, which kicked off on Monday, consists of over 30 separate exercises, combining computer-simulated wargames with field training. According to the US Navy, the drill would help to “solidify the role of the [US-South Korean] alliance as the linchpin of peace and security in the region.”

Colonel Lee Sung-jun, spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, meanwhile, told reporters that the exercise was aimed to “counter the advancing threats from North Korea.” 

Pyongyang has responded to such exercises with its own weapons tests, firing projectiles into the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea. The Japanese Coast Guard said on Tuesday that North Korea had notified it about the plan to launch a satellite into space later this month. Pyongyang’s previous satellite launch in May ended in failure.

