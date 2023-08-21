icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Aug, 2023 09:41
China in favor of BRICS expansion – Russian media

Speaking to RIA Novosti, diplomats stressed the openness and inclusivity of the group
People walk past a banner outside the Sandton Convention Centre, the venue for the 2023 BRICS Summit, on August 20, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa © AFP / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

Beijing wants to see new members join BRICS, Chinese diplomats have told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency. In recent months, more than a dozen countries have expressed an interest in joining the alliance of major emerging economies, currently comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

On Monday, the Russian outlet quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s press office as saying: “China has always been convinced that BRICS is an open and inclusive mechanism, Beijing supports the process of BRICS expansion and welcomes the accession of more like-minded partners into the ‘big family’.

The ministry pledged China’s support for the efforts of South Africa in hosting the BRICS Summit from Tuesday through Thursday.

'Russia will never be alone', diplomat tells gathering in New Delhi READ MORE: 'Russia will never be alone', diplomat tells gathering in New Delhi

According to Chinese officials, they see the “development of BRICS cooperation” and the promotion of “peace, stability and prosperity around the world” as the prime purpose of the upcoming event.

Last week, the South African Finance Ministry suggested that the New Development Bank (NDB), set up by the BRICS member states, should increase local-currency fundraising and lending. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Reuters news agency that Pretoria was planning to raise the issue at the summit in Johannesburg.

Earlier this month, South Africa, which is currently chairing the group, reportedly said it was open to the idea of Iran joining the club. According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that his country “is interested in Iran being accepted as a member of BRICS as a friendly country.

In recent months, several countries, including Argentina, Algeria, Egypt and Türkiye, have hinted that they may seek BRICS membership.

