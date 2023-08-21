70% of Germans want a new chancellor – poll

Only 15% think the traffic light coalition performs better than the previous government, according to INSA/Bild survey

More than two thirds of German voters are dissatisfied with the work of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a new survey conducted by the polling agency INSA for the Bild newspaper.

A growing number of Germans have grown frustrated with Chancellor Scholz’s so-called “traffic light” coalition government, which consists of the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP), with approval ratings for all three having taken a hit in the polls after just one-and-a-half years in office.

Only 15 percent of responders in the latest INSA survey released by Bild on Saturday said that the traffic light coalition was doing a good job, while almost a half believe that the previous grand coalition of CDU/CSU and the SPD performed better.

Almost two-thirds (64 percent) of respondents said that Germany would “benefit” from a change of government, while less than one in four (22 percent) would rather keep the existing coalition. Some 70% of respondents (out of 1,004 polled between August 17 and 18) were dissatisfied with Scholz personally.

A Forsa Institute survey commissioned by the nation’s biggest public sector employee union last week also showed that trust in the state has fallen to record lows in Germany and most of the population thinks their officials are simply incapable of doing their job. The number of people who believe that the state is “overwhelmed” with the tasks it is facing has reached 69%, while the number of people who still trust the abilities of their public officials has fallen by two percentage points, in comparison to the previous year, and amounted to just 27%.

Another poll – commissioned by Germany’s ARD public broadcaster in early August – shows that public approval of the German government fell to just 21%, down from 60% in 2020.