icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Aug, 2023 22:56
HomeWorld News

Serbia's Vucic believes NATO-led war against Russia has ‘crushed’ EU economy – Tucker

The former Fox News host discussed the “world reset” with President Aleksandar Vucic
Serbia's Vucic believes NATO-led war against Russia has ‘crushed’ EU economy – Tucker
©  Twitter / TuckerCarlson

Tucker Carlson has shared a preview of his upcoming interview with Vucic, in which he says the Serbian leader shared an “interesting perspective” on what is happening in Ukraine, given that his own country was bombed by NATO almost a quarter century ago.

In a brief video shared on his X (formerly Twitter), Carlson unveiled what Vucic had told him during their meeting at the Serbian Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, for an interview that has yet to be released. 

“One of the points he made is that the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO, has crushed the European economy,” Carlson explained. “The destruction of Nord Stream by the Biden administration, either directly or through proxies, is killing the German economy.”

Carlson characterized the situation as “completely crazy,” noting that the German economy is the largest economy in Europe by far “and so the downstream effects of that, one NATO country effectively attacking another NATO country are felt throughout Europe.”

“This war is hurting everybody – possibly with the exception in the long term of Russia – and empowering everybody outside of the Gulf States, China, Turkey,” Carlson claimed, describing the ongoing global shift of power away from the United States and the West to the East as a “world reset” that the American public seems to be unaware of.

West can’t defeat Russia – Vucic READ MORE: West can’t defeat Russia – Vucic

Earlier this month, Vucic said that all Western efforts to help Ukraine prevail over Russia on the battlefield are in vainю “A war of attrition is being waged, and with all the strength of the West, Russia will not be defeated on the battlefield,” the Serbian leader opined, calling on Moscow and Kiev to engage in peace talks.

The Balkan country, which traditionally has close ties to Russia, has declared neutrality in the standoff between Moscow and Kiev. However, Vucic has said on numerous occasions that his government has come under immense pressure from the West to introduce sanctions against Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US’ illegal immigration border crisis caused by foreign policy? Rattansi challenges Todd Bensman
0:00
29:35
Whistleblower protections in the UK
0:00
27:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies