US warns Türkiye against helping Russia circumvent sanctions – WSJ

Washington has threatened Ankara over an alleged ‘shadow fleet’ created to ship Russian oil, according to the newspaper

The US has warned Türkiye that it could be sanctioned over allegations that it is helping Russia to bypass Western sanctions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing anonymous American officials.

According to the outlet, Washington is concerned that Türkiye is turning into a hub for sanctions violations, particularly referring to an alleged ghost fleet created to ship Russian oil, as well as port calls by sanctioned Russian cargo ships carrying weapons and Western-made electronics.

“We have an ongoing dialogue with the Turkish government on these issues,” one diplomat told the newspaper. “Our sincere hope is to avoid a scenario in which a Turkish company is sanctioned, and we’ve worked with both the government and private sector to inform them of the very real risks.”

The outlet further noted growing concerns that the impact of Western sanctions on Russia is beginning to diminish, and stated that the US and its allies are actively working to tighten the enforcement of restrictions.

Despite being a NATO member, Türkiye has chosen not to cut ties with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, and has instead deepened economic cooperation and bilateral trade.

In June, official data compiled by the Turkish Institute of Statistics found that trade between Moscow and Ankara had seen steady growth. The volume of goods exported by Russia amounted to $4.17 billion in April, making it Türkiye’s leading supplier and accounting for nearly 15% of its total imports.

In May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Ankara had no plans to support the West’s economic restrictions on Moscow, arguing that “our own benefit and prosperity come first.”