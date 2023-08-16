icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Four Ukrainian saboteurs neutralized while trying to cross into Russia – FSB
16 Aug, 2023 12:57
HomeWorld News

US seeking grain deal alternatives to bypass Russia – WSJ

Washington reportedly wants to reroute Ukrainian agricultural exports to the Danube River
US seeking grain deal alternatives to bypass Russia – WSJ
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / bfk92

The US is in talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, and other regional players about boosting Ukrainian grain exports via alternative roots after Russia terminated an agreement that provided secure passage for such goods via the Black Sea, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. However, RIA Novosti has reported that these efforts have so far failed to produce any concrete results.

Washington supports a plan that aims to increase Ukrainian grain exports to global markets to 4 million tons per month by October by using the Danube River, according to the WSJ, citing officials familiar with the matter. However, the report acknowledges that this route will be less convenient than the Black Sea corridor established under the now-defunct grain deal brokered by the UN and Türkiye.

The new initiative still reportedly includes grain deliveries via the Black Sea, but these will be sent to Romanian ports for onward shipment to other destinations.

An unnamed US official told the outlet that Washington “is considering all potential options, including military solutions” to protect ships bound for Ukraine’s ports on the Danube.

West ‘must keep promises’ on grain deal – Erdogan
Read more
West ‘must keep promises’ on grain deal – Erdogan

The plan will also reportedly rely on so-called “solidarity lanes” organized by the EU to ship the grain out of Ukraine. EU officials quoted by the WSJ estimate that Kiev might end up exporting 5 or 5.5 million tons of grain per month if “everything runs smoothly.” Some of those lanes, however, have been plagued by a number of obstacles, including inadequate staffing and processing capacity, which have led to delays.

Unnamed officials told the WSJ that efforts to increase exports via the Danube coincide with Ankara and UN’s efforts to revive the grain agreement, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly being under pressure to accomplish this goal before the start of the harvesting season.

Meanwhile, following the WSJ report, a source familiar with the matter cited by RIA Novosti claimed that negotiations between Ankara and Washington on alternatives to the grain deal are now at the discussion stage but have not yet produced any “concrete decisions or a plan.” Meanwhile, he noted that Türkiye is continuing to work on reviving the grain deal and is maintaining contacts with Russia.

Moscow pulled out of the grain deal last month, citing the West’s failure to lift sanctions hindering its agricultural exports. However, Russia has repeatedly said that it is ready to rejoin the deal once all of its conditions are met.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies