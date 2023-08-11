icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Aug, 2023 20:31
HomeWorld News

Israel announces evacuations from Ethiopia

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the rescues of Israeli citizens and Ethiopian Jews amid escalating violence
Israel announces evacuations from Ethiopia
Jewish Ethiopian migrants wave Israeli flags after arriving in Tel Aviv on a special flight from Ethiopia in December 2020. © Getty Images / Amir Levy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his government to evacuate more than 200 people from the violence-plagued Amhara region of Ethiopia.

The order concerns 204 Israeli citizens and Ethiopian Jews in the northern cities of Gondar and Bahir Dar, according to a video statement by Netanyahu on Friday. He said the evacuees were transported on four special flights to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, and would be flown from there to Israel. “We will receive them here with warmth and welcome,” he added. “Welcome to the state of Israel.”

Gondar and Bahir Dar, the regional capital, are among six cities in Amhara that have been wracked by fighting between government troops and local Fano militiamen. There have reportedly been a large number of civilian casualties. The Ethiopian government declared a six-month state of emergency in Amhara last week.

Israel welcomes record number of immigrants READ MORE: Israel welcomes record number of immigrants

The fighting broke out earlier this month, creating Ethiopia’s biggest security crisis since a civil war ended in the neighboring Tigray region in November. The unrest reportedly stems from the government’s decision in April to dismantle regional security forces across the country, a move that could leave Amhara vulnerable to attack from neighboring regions.

Ethiopian Jews, known as the Beta Israel, have lived in northern and northwestern regions of the East African country for centuries. Much of that community has migrated to Israel in recent decades. People with one or more Jewish grandparents are able to settle in Israel and obtain citizenship under the country’s Law of Return.

Israel pulled off a secret rescue of about 15,000 Ethiopian Jews in less than 24 hours during a civil war in 1991. The so-called Operation Solomon was followed by smaller evacuations in later years.

READ MORE: ‘Lost trust in police’: Israeli MPs slam discrimination against Ethiopian Jews

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Allure of Amber: Discovering the Secrets of Kaliningrad’s Baltic Gold
0:00
28:1
The cost of theft
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies