icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2023 16:29
HomeWorld News

Joe Biden references seventh grandchild for the first time

His son Hunter had written in his memoir that he had ‘no recollection’ of fathering the now four-year-old girl
Joe Biden references seventh grandchild for the first time
US President Joe Biden speaks to the crowd during a celebration event at St Muredach's Cathedral on April 14, 2023 in Ballina, Ireland © Getty Images / Leon Neal/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden on Friday publicly referenced his seventh grandchild for the first time. The four-year-old girl, Navy, was fathered by Hunter Biden with Arkansas woman Lunden Roberts and was the source of a recently-settled child-support hearing.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible, going forward,” Joe Biden said on Friday, in a statement. He added that “this is not a political issue, it’s a family matter” and that “Jill [Biden] and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Biden, who has made family values a consistent theme throughout his career in politics, had faced criticism from both sides of the political aisle for having neglected to publicly acknowledge his granddaughter Navy.

In late June, Hunter Biden resolved a child-support case with Roberts in which he was seeking to reduce monthly child support payments of $20,000. In the ruling, made public by the Arkansas state court, the new monthly amount Biden will pay has been redacted. The president’s son also has four other children.

Court torpedoes Hunter Biden’s criminal plea deal
Read more
Court torpedoes Hunter Biden’s criminal plea deal

As part of the ruling, Hunter Biden will also donate some of his personal artwork collection to his daughter, who will be entitled to either keep it or sell it at a later date. Biden had taken up painting as part of his recovery from addictions to alcohol and drugs. The court filing also states that Roberts will drop a proposal to change the child’s last name to ‘Biden.’

Hunter Biden initially denied paternity of the child, but a DNA test later confirmed that he was the father, leading to his agreeing to pay a monthly sum of child support. In his 2021 memoir, Hunter Biden wrote that he had no memory of conceiving a child with Roberts as the encounter happened while he was deeply involved in substance abuse, including crack cocaine.

“I had no recollection of our encounter,” he wrote in his book ‘Beautiful Things.’ “That’s how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I’ve taken responsibility for.”

Hunter Biden’s resolution of the child-support dispute comes amid growing legal issues surrounding the 53-year-old. Earlier this week, he pleaded not guilty in a Delaware court to two tax crimes, after a previously agreed-on plea deal collapsed in court.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military-industrial complex corruption amid the Ukraine proxy war – ex-Pentagon insider Chuck Spinney
0:00
28:37
Anti-bullying legislation
0:00
27:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies